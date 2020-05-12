Princess Charlotte may be going through a big change sometime soon

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Charlotte may be going through a big lifestyle change sometime soon after new measures surrounding the coronavirus lockdown were put into place.

The young royal has been off school along with her older brother and third in line to the British throne Prince George during the nationwide lockdown.

The young royal has been off school during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, isolating at home in Anmer Hall with her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis and her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge.

But it seems like the young princess could be heading back to school sometime soon.

Due to new measures announced by the government, the Cambridges’ middle child could be heading back to her Thomas’s Battersea school sooner than her older brother Prince George.

Making an announcement on Sunday evening about how the UK will begin to take steps to come out of lockdown, Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed that steps to reopen schools with include sending reception, Year 1 and Year 6 pupils back to school first.

“On step two – at the earliest by June 1 – after half term – we believe we may be in a position to begin the phased reopening of shops and to get primary pupils back into schools, in stages, beginning with reception, Year 1 and Year 6,” the Prime Minister said as he addressed the nation.

“Our ambition is that secondary pupils facing exams next year will get at least some time with their teachers before the holidays. And we will shortly be setting out detailed guidance on how to make it work in schools and shops and on transport.”

As Princess Charlotte is currently in Year 1 of her schooling career, she would be included in the cohort of pupils who would be allowed to head back to school.

However, Prince George is currently a Year 2 pupil, meaning that he would not yet be returning to school.

The measures are yet to be confirmed, so parents should follow government guidelines on how to go forward.

We reckon the young Princess will be thrilled if she can finally return to the classroom!