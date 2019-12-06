Princess Charlotte’s new ‘obsession’ is the same as the Queen but Prince William banned it as Christmas present

According to a royal source, Princess Charlotte shares a love of horses just like her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

When Princess Charlotte was asked about what she wanted for Christmas, she has apparently asked for a pony this year.

However, she might have to wait a little longer to receive one as the Duke of Cambridge thinks she’s ‘too young’.

This follows royal news that Duchess Kate Middleton had a sweet moment as she surprises children on Christmas day out

Speaking to Closer magazine, a royal source said, “Princess Charlotte takes after Queen Elizabeth and is obsessed with horses. She’s asked for a pony, but might have to wait until next year because William thinks she’s too young.”

But despite the fact Princess Charlotte is too young for a pony this year, the source has claimed she won’t be disappointed on Christmas Day. Prince William and Kate Middleton have made sure to gift her things that are in line with her new interest.

They said, “They’ve bought her a toy riding centre, which comes with all the accessories and a children’s karaoke machine!”

So even though she can’t go riding yet, she’ll be able to play with the riding centre on Christmas Day which we’re sure will be lovely for the young royal.

According to the source, Prince George has also asked for presents related to his own passion, which is tennis. They said, “George is really into tennis and has asked for a new racket and a football table.”

On top of this, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have Christmas presents that they can share, including children’s cookery sets. Recently, Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s relatable argument was revealed, so let’s hope they can both share their joint presents fairly at Christmas!

The source explained they both love cooking, adding, “They’ll both be receiving children’s cookery sets because they love making a mess in the kitchen!” How sweet is that?

However, the source hasn’t revealed what the couple’s youngest son Prince Louis might be receiving for his second Christmas.