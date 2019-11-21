Radio 1 host Greg James made a joke about Princess Charlotte’s first day of school, but apparently the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge weren’t impressed by it.

Greg James spoke about Princess Charlotte’s first day of school on the Radio 1 Breakfast show, joking about how ‘posh’ it was.

However, it was later revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton had listened to the show that morning.

Earlier this year, Princess Charlotte joined her big brother Prince George at Thomas’s Battersea. Her first day was widely publicised as she was walked into the school grounds alongside her parents and big brother.

Greg James had commented on them, revealing that he found it baffling that the children shook their Head of Lower School’s hand.

Speaking on the Breakfast Show, he said, “I saw the photo during the show and said, ‘Who the hell shakes hands with their teacher on the first day?'”

But it turns out that the Duke and Duchess had listened to his show, as Greg discovered after being invited to Kensington Palace alongside Radio 1’s Teen Heroes.

As they greeted Greg, he revealed that they’d said, “We were listening on the morning of little Charlotte’s first day, and we want to talk to you about the handshaking thing.

“I went, ‘Oh God, no!’ They’d heard me saying this school was so posh they had to shake hands with their teacher every day.”

Thankfully though, it seems that Prince William and Kate saw the funny side of Greg’s comments.

The presenter later joked about his comments on Princess Charlotte’s first day, adding, “They were not like that in my day. You were pleased if you got a smile. I’m sure it’s all absolutely fine.”