Prue Leith and her daughter Li-Da were the centre of a documentary which explored adoption.

Prue Leith adopted Cambodian born Li-Da when she was a baby, and the pair were hoping to lean more about her family in this documentary.

In emotional scenes, Li-Da discovered that her birth mother might still be alive, despite the fact she believed she was dead for most of her life.

Li-Da and Prue found her first blood relatives, including a cousin who now resides in the United States.

Upon making this documentary, Prue revealed that she “desperately hoped” Li-Da would be reconnecteed with her birth mother. However, she was also worried that she’d see much less of her daughter.

Li-Da is now in her 40s, and was originally born in Phom Penh in Cambodia. She left following her adoption before the Khmer Rouge committed genocide, which saw almost a quarter of the country’s population killed between 1975 and 1979.

Viewers were very emotional as they learned about Li-Da’s story, and praised the documentary.

One wrote, ‘Powerful as an adopted child watching @PrueLeith and her daughter in #PruesJourney having just more seriously started to journey myself to understanding my past!’

Another added, ‘#pruesjourney haven’t stopped crying. Hope Li-Da finds her blood family ❤’.

A third said, ‘I am properly gutted for her. It would have been closure, but also open for a new beginning for her and the whole family. So emotional. #pruesjourney’.

And a fourth added, ‘Who has managed to watch tonight’s #adoption journey? So much to take in and so emotional. The realities of loss and separation. #PruesJourney’.

The documentary also saw Prue Leith opening up about her “selfishness” in her relationship with her daughter.

She admitted, “I think I never have talked to her enough. Maybe it’s a kind of selfishness on my part. I’m very busy and so I assume everything looks right and must be right.

“I don’t go scratching the surface looking for problems. I think there’s probably stuff about her Cambodian background that I’ve never asked her. And maybe I could have done that more.”