Putting up your Christmas decorations earlier could make you happier

As much as we all love Christmas, most of us are against those die-hard enthusiasts who get out the baubles and nativity sets the moment the trick-or-treaters have gone home. Surely the Christmas tree shouldn’t go up before December, right?

But it turns out this year there’s a big excuse to throw out all of our stuffy ideas about Christmas bauble etiquette and, honestly, we’re here for it.

It’s no secret that coronavirus‘ impact on 2020 has left all of us in need of a serious cheer up and more than ready for some festive joy – and it turns out that putting your Christmas decorations up early this year could actually give you a much-needed boost of happiness.

A study by the University of Utah and Temple University, both in the US, revealed that people who put up Christmas decorations earlier are happier and are generally seen as more friendly and open by others.

Researchers showed participants photographs of strangers’ houses and asked them to accurately identify the more friendly residents.

Lockdown left you feeling detached from your neighbours? You can reconnect with some Christmas decoration magic.

The findings show that ‘Christmas decorations [were seen] as a cue that the residents were friendly and cohesive’ and that ‘residents can use their home’s exterior to communicate attachment’.

Another reason why those who get in the spirit early are happier could be that the decorations make them nostalgic of childhood – a time when they had less stress and didn’t have to worry about ‘adulting’.

A dose of pre-pandemic nostalgia anyone?

While it’s been confirmed that this Christmas will certainly be different from the ones we know and love, there’s no harm in adding a sprinkle of Christmas magic a couple of weeks early to remind us of happier Christmases passed.

Decorations make people think about happy times on Christmas Day when they’re surround by loved ones, so are a positive influence on one’s mood.

Still though, this definitely does not excuse those who leave the tinsel and fairy lights up all year round. That’s just not right!