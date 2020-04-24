We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen made an awkward blunder yesterday when she marked young Prince Louis’s second birthday.

The Queen shared a sweet message to mark the second birthday of her great-grandson Prince Louis yesterday.

However, the message saw the monarch make an awkward blunder when she wished the youngster a happy birthday.

Yesterday saw the Duke and Duchess’s Cambridge’s youngest child Prince Louis celebrate his second birthday.

And royal family members took to their social media accounts to wish the little on a happy birthday, sharing sweet messages with their millions of fans.

‘🎂A very Happy Birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today,’ wrote Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on their Instagram page alongside an adorable black and white photo of the heir apparent cuddling his young grandson.

On the Royal Family Instagram account, which represents the Queen, the monarch shared a photo of the young Prince, alongside the caption, ‘Happy Birthday to Prince Louis who is celebrating his second birthday today🎈.

‘Prince Louis is The Queen’s seventh great-grandchild.

‘These 📸s were taken by The Duchess of Cambridge earlier this month’.

However, it turns out that the caption contained an awkward mistake as it claimed that Prince Louis is the seventh great-grandchild of the Queen, which appears to be incorrect.

Prince Louis is in fact the sixth great-grandchild of the Queen, coming after his older cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips (daughters of Peter Phillips), Mia Tindall (daughter of Zara Tindall) and his older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Queen’s seventh great-grandchild is actually Mike and Zara Tindall’s younger daughter Lena, who was born a few months after Prince Louis.

Young Archie Harrison, son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is the eighth and youngest of the Queen’s great-grandchildren, as he is approaching his first birthday in just over a week’s time.

We hope little Prince Louis enjoyed his big day yesterday!