Queen Elizabeth has shared a photo of her weekly audience with Boris Johnson as she self-isolates in Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth has given fans an insight into life at her Windsor Castle royal residence as she shared a rare photo of her behind-the-scenes activities.

The monarch has held a weekly audience with the prime minister throughout her reign – and she wasn’t about to let the coronavirus outbreak get in her way.

Queen Elizabeth has shared a glimpse into her life at Windsor Castle as she held her weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the phone.

Throughout her reign, the monarch has held a weekly audience with the prime minister, however with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic the population has been encouraged to limit physical communication with others and stay at home unless under certain circumstances.

But with the Queen self-isolation at Windsor Castle with husband Prince Philip, she didn’t let that get in the way of her weekly audience with the prime minister.

The monarch took to Instagram to share a side-by-side photo of her and Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the phone to each other.

Sharing a glimpse into her royal residence the Queen shared a photo of her using a traditional style corded telephone to make her phone call to the prime minister.

‘The Queen held her weekly Audience with the Prime Minister today by telephone,’ wrote the Royal Family Instagram account alongside the photo.

‘Her Majesty – pictured this evening at Windsor Castle – has held a weekly Audience with her Prime Minister throughout her reign’.

It comes as the Queen’s eldest son and first in line to the British throne was revealed as the first member of the Royal Family to contract the deadly virus.

Confirming the news in a statement on his website, a spokesperson for the Prince of Wales wrote, ‘The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus.

‘He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual’.