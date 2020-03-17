The Queen set to self-isolate at Windsor Castle amid coronavirus fears

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is set to self-isolate at Windsor Castle amid coronavirus fears, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Queen is set to take precautions against the coronavirus pandemic that is currently sweeping the globe.

Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch will move to Windsor Castle to self-isolate over the Easter period.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton and the Cambridge children were spotted in a very unexpected place at the weekend.

The Queen is set to self-isolate in Windsor Castle over the Easter period.

Buckingham Palace has announced that, while the monarch will go ahead with audiences at the palace this week, Queen Elizabeth will move to Windsor Castle on Thursday and stay there over the Easter period to self-isolate.

‘As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, a number of changes are being made to The Queen’s diary,’ the Palace wrote in a statement.

‘Audiences due to take place this week at Buckingham Palace will go ahead as planned. These include receiving the Prime Minister, the Commanding Officer of HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH and the Bishop of Hereford,’ they continued. ‘Future Audiences will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with the appropriate advice.

‘Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19th March, one week earlier than planned. It is likely The Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period’.

The statement continued, ‘In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by The Queen, and other Members of the Royal Family, in the coming months will be cancelled or postponed’.

Revealing a number of changes to the royal’s diary, the Palace added, ‘The annual Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel on 9th April will not go ahead. Three Garden Parties hosted by The Queen, due to be held at Buckingham Palace in May, will now not take place.

‘Guests already invited to these Garden Parties will be asked to attend in 2021. Two additional Garden Parties given for the Not Forgotten Association and the National Trust will also not take place. Investitures will be rearranged to later dates.

‘Further announcements on Trooping the Colour, the 75th anniversary of VE Day and the State Visit by the Emperor and Empress of Japan will be made in due course, in consultation with Government’.

Let’s hope the Queen stays safe during this difficult time.