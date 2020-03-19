We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The monarch and husband Prince Philip arrived at Windsor Castle today, where they will remain over the Easter period.

The Queen has spoken out on the troubling coronavirus outbreak, urging the population to ‘come together to work as one’ as we all struggle to get through this ‘period of great concern and uncertainty’.

In an official statement, the monarch said, ‘As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty.

‘We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.

‘At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal’.

The Queen continued, ‘We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals – today and in the coming days, weeks and months.

‘Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge.

‘You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part‘.

The touching statement comes just days after Buckingham Palace confirmed that changes had been made to the Queen’s diary and that she will remain at her Windsor Castle residence over the Easter period.

It was also revealed today that Prince Philip would leave Sandringham to join the monarch in the royals’ Berkshire residence.

Let’s hope that they’re all keeping safe during these turbulent times.