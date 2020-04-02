We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom has welcomed her first child with husband Dan Gregor.

Taking to her Instagram page to announce the lovely news, Rachel opened up about her ‘intense week’, revealing that while she giving birth, ‘dear friend’ and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-writer Adam Schlesinger had been in hospital battling the COVID-19 virus.

‘She’s here. She’s home,’ wrote a tired-looking Rachel alongside a photo of her baby girl sleeping on her chest.

‘Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor’s lives,’ she went on.

‘As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm.

‘The whole family is now home safe and I am just so grateful to all of our medical workers,’ continued the new mum. ‘From those in our NICUs to those directly helping COVID patients like Adam, they are sacrificing so much to fight on the front lines of this war.

‘Thank you thank you thank you,’ she finished, adding, ‘Brb, gonna go get to know the person who came out of my vagina’.

Rachel’s post was quickly flooded with lovely messages of congratulations and well wishes from friends and fans.

‘Congrats @racheldoesstuff & I’m so glad you guys are safe at home now 💕,’ wrote one friend, while another added, ‘That’s A LOT! Here’s to the calm. So happy she’s healthy and home safe. 💕’.

Another added, ‘Congratulations, Rachel! Happy you guys are both safe and sound,’ while one wrote, ‘Congratulations ✨✨ may she have a wonderful life ✨✨✨❤️’.

Just hours later the new mum posted a heartbreaking tribute to her friend and co-worker Adam, writing, ‘I have so much to say about Adam Schlesinger that I am at a complete loss for words.

‘He is irreplaceable’.

Our hearts go out to Adam’s friends and family at this difficult time and to new mum Rachel during this ‘intense’ time.

Congratulations to Rachel and her husband on their little piece of happiness during this difficult time.