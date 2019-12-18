Rachel Riley has given birth to her first child.

The Countdown star, who announced her pregnancy back in May, took to her social media to reveal that she has welcomed her first child with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Pasha Kovalev.

Taking to her Instagram and Twitter accounts, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant shared a series of adorable photos of the sweet family-of-three with her thousands of followers.

Alongside a selection of adorable photos of her and husband Pasha cradling their newborn daughter in front of their festive Christmas tree, Rachel even revealed the gorgeous name that the pair had given their new arrival, explaining the background behind their choice.

Revealing that their daughter had arrived two weeks later than her due date, Rachel wrote, ‘2 weeks after we were expecting her this little one finally made an appearance!

‘Miss Maven (one who understands) Aria (lioness) Riley Kovaleva arrived on Sunday morning weighing in at 7lbs 4.

‘After keeping us waiting she came so quickly we didn’t have a chance to get to the hospital and was born in our bathroom with our amazing doula and wonderful St Mary’s midwives rushing over to be with us in to be nick of time!

‘She’s absolutely perfect and Pasha and I are in newborn bliss. Couldn’t be more in love ❤️❤️❤️❤️👶🏼 #newborn #babygirl #maven #baby’

Fans and friends were thrilled for the pair, taking to the post’s comments section to congratulate the new parents.

‘Congratulations ! The perfect Christmas present,’ wrote one fan. ‘Great to see all well and happy 🙏🏻🎉’.

‘Congratulations what a beautiful name 💜,’ added another, ‘also what an amazing outfit she is rocking!’.

Another commented, ‘Wow she is gorgeous and love her name! You look amazing Rachel congratulations to you both and enjoy every second xxx😍’.

Others wrote, ‘Congratulations! 😍💖 She’s beautiful 😍’, ‘Congratulations to you both 🥳💕🎁🎄🥂’ and ‘Omg that outfit!!! 💜 Massive congrats to you both, love her name!’.

Rachel and Pasha got together back in 2013 when the pair were partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing.

They recently tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas.

We’re so thrilled for them and their new arrival.

Big congratulations to Rachel and Pasha!