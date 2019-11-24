Rav Wilding is going to be a dad!

The TV presenter took to his social media to announce that he and his wife Jill are expecting their first baby.

The reporter for The One Show took to his Instagram account to share the exciting news with his 22,000 followers, revealing that the couple hadn’t had an easy time getting to this stage.

Sharing that it had been a ‘long hard journey’ getting pregnant and suggesting that the pair had sought some sort of medical help, the Crimewatch presenter revealed that the parents-to-be had used ‘a lot of love and a little science’ to make their baby.

Alongside an adorable snap of the couple wrapped up out on a cosy winter walk with their small pet dog, Rav wrote, ‘We have some exciting news!

‘Our family is expanding and baby Wilding is due to make an appearance next year! It’s been a long hard journey… but we got there in the end.

‘#madewithalotofloveandalittlescience’.

Rav’s wife Jill, who works as the Celebrity Producer on Children in Need and the BAFTA’s, also took to her own Instagram page with the same post.

Fans and friends were thrilled for the expectant parents, with the post getting hundreds of comments and thousand of likes in just a few hours.

‘Rav Mate!! Congratulations to you guys 🙏🏼❤️,’ wrote Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo, who welcomed his first child earlier this year with wife Francesca. ‘Best feeling in the world x’.

‘Wonderful news pal!!!’ added Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard, followed by Olympian Becky Adlington, who wrote, ‘Huge congratulations 💗🎉’ and TV presenter Anna Williamson, who commented, ‘Omg yaaaaaaasssssssssss huge congratulations to both you and @jillmorganx 💕💕💕💕’.

The Bill’s Ali Bastian, who recently announced that she is expecting her first child with husband David O’Mahoney, also commented, writing, ‘Congratulations!!! 💕💕💕’.

Big congratulations to Rav and Jill!