Rebekah Vardy welcomes fifth child with husband Jamie

The former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here star has welcomed her fifth child with footballer husband Jamie Vardy.

Husband Jamie took to his social media accounts to reveal the exciting news that the pair had welcomed a new baby girl, with the proud mum sharing his posts to share the news with her own followers.

Taking to his Twitter account, Leicester City footballer Jamie shared the news with his nearly 800,000 followers, writing ‘Over the moon to let you know our beautiful little girl has arrived 💕

‘Becky and baby are both doing well and we are all totally in love with the newest member of our team.’

Becky retweeted the post to share the happy news with her hundreds of thousands of followers, with the excited parents both sharing the news on their Instagram stories as well.

Fans and friends congratulated the pair on social media, with comments including, ‘Congratulations to both of you’, ‘Congrats x x x x x’, ‘Happy for you and your family’ and ‘Congratulations to you and Becky! Wonderful news 💙‘.

The now mum-of-five also spoke out about the news, telling HELLO! Magazine, “I was so happy to be able to have Jamie at my side for the birth of our beautiful daughter.”

“I’m ecstatic that we have another little girl in our family.”

As well as their newborn baby girl, whose name they haven’t revealed yet, Jamie and Rebekah are also parents to children Sophie and Finley, while Rebekah has daughter Megan and son Taylor from previous relationships.

Sportsman Jamie is also father to daughter Ella from a previous relationship.

Big congrats to the whole family on their new arrival. We can’t wait to see pics!