When do you wear a poppy and where can you buy a poppy this year if there won’t be as many volunteers selling them in public because of Covid-19 restrictions? We’ve put together everything you need to know ahead of the day…

Remembrance Sunday is coming up next month, where the nation will come together to remember those who gave their lives in the two world wars and all who have died in combat since. Every year there are events that take place to commemorate it, but the Remembrance Sunday events in 2020 will be slightly different because of the pandemic.

But when is Remembrance Sunday this year? And where can we buy poppies? Here’s what you need to know:

When is Remembrance Sunday 2020?

Remembrance Sunday is the second Sunday in November, as it’s always the Sunday nearest to 11th November, known as Armistice Day. This year it falls on 8th November 2020.

On this date, church services, concerts, and televised events usually take place, including a a service and parade at 11am at the Cenotaph in Whitehall. The event at the Cenotaph will still take place this year but it will be closed to the general public because of coronavirus.

Many people will also choose to observe the two-minute silence at home at 11am. The silence is as a tribute to those who lost their lives fighting for their country, and is observed on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918, when the guns of Europe fell silent at the end of World War I.

When do you wear a poppy?

Poppies are traditionally worn from 31st October, as this is 11 days before Remembrance Day. But people have different opinions about when you should start wearing one. Some believe you should wait until after Halloween and Bonfire Night (5th November), whereas others think it should only be worn on Remembrance Day.

So it’s really up to you when you decide to start wearing one, but most people can be seen wearing them in November. When attaching the poppy, many people wear it on the left side of a coat or jacket to symbolise those who were lost as being close to our hearts.

Where to buy a poppy in 2020?

Normally in the lead up to Remembrance Sunday, you’d usually find poppies being sold at train stations and in other public places. However, there may not be as many volunteers selling poppies on the street this year because of the new three tier lockdown rules in England.

Thankfully, you can still buy poppies online this year via the official Poppy Appeal shop.

There are lots of different poppies on offer, from the traditional paper lapel poppies, to car poppies, and even sustainable and long-lasting pin badges if you’d prefer one of those.

Poppies will also be available in many supermarkets this year, including Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Tesco, Asda, and Aldi.