Richard Gere has reportedly welcomed his second child with his wife, Alejandra Silva.

The Hollywood movie hunk, 70, and Spanish humanitarian Alejandra, 37, are said to be bonding with their new son at their New York ranch.

The happy couple, who tied the knot in a lavish Indian inspired wedding back in 2018, are already parents to their two-year-old little boy Alexander, who is now a big brother.

The pair are also parents to children from previous relationships.

Pretty Woman star Richard has a 20-year-old son called Homer from his marriage to Carey Lowell.

Meanwhile, Alejandra shares little son Albert with her former hubby Govind Friedland.

Richard and Alejandra certainly seem super loved up.

Speaking about their wedding day, Alejandra swooned over her love, she said, “He is the most humble, sensitive, affectionate, attentive, funny, generous man that I’ve ever met.

“What can I say? I’m so in love! How would you feel if each morning you were asked: ‘What would make you happy today?’ Not a day goes by that he doesn’t mention how important I am to him. I feel very lucky.”

Aw!

Richard was sure to join in on the gushy words, telling Hello! magazine, “I’m the happiest man in the universe. How could I not be? I’m married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, who’s fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, who’s a great cook – and who makes the best salads in the world!?”