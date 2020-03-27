We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Football star Rio Ferdinand has revealed his son Tate has broken his arm for the third time in the past eight months.

Rio, wife Kate and his three children are currently remaining in isolation in their lavish home amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

But the fitness-orientated family have been making sure to remain active, working out together in their home gym and sharing videos on social media.

Yesterday Rio took to Instagram to film another active upload and revealed that his son had suffered an injury.

Standing beside former TOWIE star Kate, Rio introduced the motivational home workout.

“One of them’s broken their arm,” Kate explained.

“Third break in eight months,” Rio chipped in.

Luckily, Tate was still able to enjoy some exercise on the treadmill.

In the clip, Rio, stepmum Kate and kids Tate, Tia and Lorenz can all be seen embracing the gym session and sweet family time.

Kate joined the Ferdinand family last year when she married Rio, stepping in as a stepmother to help raise his brood.

The children sadly lost their mother, Rebecca Ellison, to cancer back in 2015 and Rio made sure to pen a tribute to his late ex wife on Mother’s Day.

Sharing some lovely photos of the kids and Rebecca along with a shot of his own late mum, Rio penned, ‘Happy Mothers Day to all the mums out there doing a great job for their children and showering them with pure love.

‘It’s normally a hard day in our house as both the kids & my mum aren’t here with us but yesterday and today have been filled with love, memories and celebrations. We have been through a lot but I am sitting here now with a house full of love and feeling thankful🙏🏾.’

Giving a nod to his wife Kate, Rio continued, ‘I’m grateful I’ve found a woman who will forever try her hardest to keep the memory of Rebecca and my mum alive.’