Kate and Rio Ferdinand took to Instagram this week to announce when their documentary, Rio and Kate: Becoming a Stepfamily, will air.

The pair recently announced they were bringing out a documentary where they’ll open up about becoming a family, and now they’ve revealed when it will be airing.

Sharing the big news, Kate wrote, ‘Excited to announce that our new documentary ‘Rio and Kate: Becoming a Stepfamily’ will air Monday 10th February at 9pm on @bbcone It is such a personal project for us both and we can’t wait for you all to see it, we really hope it will be able to help lots of people on similar journeys❤️’.

The documentary will take viewers on a personal journey alongside Kate, Rio, and his three children Tate, Tia and Lorenz, as they share their experiences being a ‘stepfamily’.

In 2015, Rio Ferndand’s first wife Rebecca Ellison passed away after a battle with cancer. Rio and Kate became a couple in 2017, and they married in Marmaris, Turkey in September 2019.

Fans were very excited by the big news, with many of them taking to the comments to praise the couple for making the documentary.

One wrote, ‘Ah can’t wait to watch ❤️’

Another gushed, ‘Can’t wait:) loved @rioferdy5’s documentary about mum and dad and now can’t wait for this one with both of you amazing people in it. I’m so happy Rio has found someone truly incredible as you’re both perfect together.’

A third agreed, writing, ‘It’s been the hardest thing I’ve ever done becoming a step mum; but also by far the very best thing I’ve ever done and I’m so grateful for them. I can’t wait to watch this! You are incredible @xkateferdinand.’

Rio shared the news to his own followers with the same image, writing, ‘Buzzing to announce that our new doc Rio and Kate: Becoming a Stepfamily is confirmed to air Monday 10th February at 9pm on BBCOne. It is such a personal project for us both & we both can’t wait for you all to see it ❤️’

