Robbie Williams fell victim to a hilarious April Fool’s Day prank yesterday.

The former Take That member and iconic British pop star was cheekily tricked by his wife Ayda Field and their kids.

The stunning American actress, who tied the knot with Robbie back in 2010, filmed a funny video for her 590,000 Instagram followers, showing off the naughty practical joke.

In the footage, Ayda and Robbie’s eldest daughter, seven-year-old Teddy, can be seen creeping up to her dad and offering him biscuits.

After Robbie bit into the snack, his cheeky little girl began to yell, “There’s toothpaste in there,” leaving Robbie wincing over the minty taste.

As Robbie runs away to spit the toothpaste out, Ayda can be heard shouting, “April Fools!”

‘@robbiewilliams Gotcha! #aprilfools #jokesondaddy #toothpastedelight #freshbreath AWxx,’ the Loose Women panellist wrote beside the upload.

Loads of the Williams family’s fans took to the comment section to tell Ayda how much they loved the video.

‘Aww love it..well done guys..👏,’ one wrote, while a second chipped in to thank the family for brightening her day, ‘💎You made me laugh today. Thank you. 😂.’

‘Oh the look on his face lmao 😂,’ laughed a third, while a fourth chipped in, ‘I watched this a gazillion times. 😂🤣😂🤣.’

Ayda and Robbie share four children together and left fans in shock when they announced the birth of the littlest member of their brood on Valentine’s Day this year.

Their baby son Beau was born via a surrogate and the family kept the exciting news a secret until after his birth.

Their one-year-old daughter, Collette, was also born via surrogate while their eldest two, Teddy and Charlton, five, were carried by Ayda.