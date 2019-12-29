Robbie Williams and Ayda Field reveal fears for their three children

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have spoken about their children.

The X Factor judge couple have opened up about their children, revealing their fears for their three kids.

Robbie and Ayda are parents to seven-year-old Teddy, five-year-old Charlie and 15-month-old Coco, and have now admitted their biggest fears for their little ones among the pair’s glamourous lifestyle.

“We’re terrified of raising maladjusted brats,” Robbie confessed, during an interview the couple did with You magazine. “We have a revulsion towards ill-mannered people.”

The showbiz pair revealed that they homeschool their two eldest children so that they can accompany dad Robbie whenever he goes on tour.

However, Ayda revealed that to keep them grounded the parents encourage them to keep up with extra-curricular activities like tennis and music.

“I don’t think the kids will be home-schooled for ever,” added Ayda.

“I can’t see them doing it when they’re teenagers and missing out on the school experience at that age – but as it stands today, we love being together as a unit.”

The couple also opened up about their daughter’s role in the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

The pair’s daughter Teddy played the role of bridesmaid at last autumn’s royal wedding, dressed in an adorable white dress with a green flowery waistband.

She walked down the aisle with the princess, as well as Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

“She wasn’t daunted at all, but it was a pretty big deal for me,” said Ayda.

“I was thinking, ‘I hope I remember the words to ‘God Save The Queen’ because she’s sitting right in front of me.'”

“It was an incredible event,” added Robbie. “But primarily it was about our friends Jack and Euge getting married. They’re like our little brother and sister, part of our family.”