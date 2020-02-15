We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have welcomed their fourth child.

The X Factor judge couple surprised fans when now mum-of-four Ayda took to her Instagram page to announce the new arrival.

The proud mum posted a photo of her three older children’s feet as they stand around in a circle, while someone holds the new addition on the side completing the circle.

Alongside the photo, excited mum Ayda put a special Valentine’s Day caption and even revealed the little one’s name, writing, ‘‘Spot the difference…’ On this Valentine’s Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way… Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams’.

The star then explained to her 564,000 followers that the couple has used a surrogate

‘As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family ❤️❤️❤️ #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s The Williams Family xx’.

Fans and friends were thrilled for the pair on their new arrival taking to the comments section to congratulate the family on their exciting news.

Loose Women’s Saira Khan wrote, ‘Wow, wow, wow, so happy for you both. Congratulations 💋💋💋’, while Andrea Mclean added, ‘Oh my goodness! What incredible news! HUGE love and congratulations to you all ❤️xx’.

This isn’t the first time that the couple have shocked fans with surprise baby news.

Back in September 2018 the pair made a shock announcement revealing that they had welcomed their third child, now one-year-old Coco.

‘I spy with my little eye an extra little hand 👀,’ Ayda wrote alongside a photo of the then family-of-five holding hands.

‘So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl….welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!! 💕💕 It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low.

‘Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful. We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible.

‘As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco’s privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5! #TeamWilliams’.

Big congrats to the whole family on their new arrival!