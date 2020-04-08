Robbie Williams fans left in hysterics as he and wife Ayda film hilarious Tiger King themed workout

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field left their fans in fits of laughter with an utterly hilarious social media upload yesterday.

The married couple sent loads of their followers to the comment section in stitches as they shared a video of their daily workout session.

The fitness lesson was far from boring, thanks to Robbie and Ayda’s comedic spin on things.

It seems like the iconic Take That star and the Loose Women panellist have been tuning into Netflix smash hit, The Tiger King, just like so many others have been doing during lockdown.

Giving a not-so-subtle nod to the shocking docu-series, Robbie appeared in the background dressed up like the show’s infamous Joe Exotic, sporting a cowboy hat and a pair of tiger-themed Y-fronts, while a giant stuffed tiger toy stood beside him.

The pair captioned the video, ‘Unleash your inner tiger with me and ‘Rob Exotica’ in this Netflix and Chill inspired workout.’

Ayda then got down onto her yoga matt and began working up a sweat to Eye of the Tiger by Survivor while Robbie busted some moves in the background.

The comment section was filled with fans praising the couple for their humour.

‘You guys are the best ❤️ thanks for keeping us entertained 💙,’ one wrote.

‘You are so unbelievable funny 😂,’ added a second, while a third chipped in, ‘OMG my life is complete 👏you two are frickin nuts 🥜 🤣 ❤️.’

‘This is fantastic! Cheered me up today 🤗,’ continued a fourth.

This comes after Robbie left fans swooning with an utterly adorable video of him singing to his newborn son, Beau.

In the snippet, Robbie can be seen with the tiny tot in his arms, singing him a song encouraging to drink his milk. Aw!