Rochelle Humes shares picture of her daughters faces for first time

Rochelle Humes has shared snaps of her children to Instagram for the first time.

This This Morning presenter took to her Instagram page to announce that she and husband Marvin have made the choice to share more of their family on social media.

Rochelle uploaded a series of photos of her and Marvin’s two daughters, six-year-old Alaia-Mai and two-year-old Valentina Raine, showing the adorable girls in their day-to-day life, enjoying holidays away and posing sweetly with their parents

Sharing the photos with her more than one and a half million followers, the proud mum wrote, ‘Our girls 💖

‘I think it would be weird for me to post this without saying anything…but we’ve made the choice to share a little bit more of our family.

‘Alaia is aware of social media now (gulp) and she often asks why her cousins and other family are featured but not her and to be honest, we don’t really have the answer.

‘Obviously it was coming from a place of protection maybe to a fault, let’s face it none of us really have this figured out.

‘So here they are our babies, they wont be on here often but thought you might like to meet them..❤ Please be kind 🥰’.

And fans were loving the sweet post, with it raking up over 115,000 likes and thousands of comments in just an hour.

‘Love you guys❤️❤️❤️,’ wrote the couple’s friend radio presenter Melvin Odoom, while the star’s former The Saturdays co-band member, commented, ‘😍 😍😍😍’.

‘Literally the most beautiful little girls I’ve ever seen 😭😍❤️🥰🌞✨🤩,’ wrote singer Jessie J, ‘beautiful family inside out’.

‘Oh my god. Absolutely beautiful girls and what happy, pure smiles 🙂,’ wrote an acquaintance. ‘I actually feel quite emotional reading that post!!!! So so so incredible ❤️💖’.

While a added, ‘Omigod they are gorgeous 💓 I always wondered what they looked like!!😍’.