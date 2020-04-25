We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rochelle Humes has spoken out about how her third pregnancy is different to her previous ones.

The This Morning presenter appeared virtually on ITV alongside her musician husband Marvin and opened up about her pregnancy is going so far.

The Saturdays singer and her JLS member other half appeared on breakfast talk show Good Morning Britain to talk about the live DJ sets that they have been hosting virtually on Instagram to liven up the coronavirus breakdown.

Speaking to hosts Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins they then went on to talk about Rochelle’s pregnancy, revealing how this third time round is different to the singer’s past two pregnancies.

“For me, I’ve had two pregnancies where I’ve had to sort of keep it secret and work, and be on TV,” said the mum-of-two, who shares daughters six-year-old Alaia-Mai and three-year-old Valentina Raine with husband of eight years Marvin.

“I mean now is sort of the time you get a bit scared thinking there’s another one on the way, and we’re all in one house,” she went on to explain, speaking about how being in lockdown has created a bit of a change this time around.

“It’s sort of been… obviously it’s a difficult time, but taking the positives it’s the first time I’ve been able to have a pregnancy and just sit on the sofa and eat nachos. It’s just lovely.”

Rochelle revealed just days ago that she was expecting a boy this time around, sharing an adorable video of her daughters doing an Easter egg hunt and then finding a sweet note that the doting parents wrote for their daughters.

‘Hippity hippity hop, I have great news that I have to drop,’ read the note that was supposedly from the Easter Bunny.

‘You and Valentina are such good sisters but now it’s time to add someone new to the mixture.

‘Now that’s all from me, the Easter Bunny, the BIG news is you have a baby brother inside Mummy’s Tummy!’.

Big congrats to the family on their exciting news!