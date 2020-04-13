Rochelle and Marvin Humes reveal they’re expecting their third child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes have shared some very special news.

The celebrity pair, who already have two adorable daughters, have revealed that they are expecting their third baby together.

This Morning host Rochelle left hundreds of her fans swooning yesterday when she took to social media to tell her followers the news.

Sharing a sweet snap of the unborn tot’s ultrasound scan beside a pair of tiny knitted booties and a matching cardigan, Rochelle explained that baby Humes number three is expected in October 2020.

Keeping the announcement in line with the Easter weekend, Rochelle wrote, ‘There’s a baby bunny in my oven…🐰🤰🏾.’

Meanwhile, Marvin shared the same image, writing, ‘And there’s another Bunny in the oven! Baby Humes due Oct 2020 ❤️our hearts are so full we are truly blessed 🙏🏽.’

Naturally, heaps of Rochelle and Marvin’s fans and friends bombarded the comment section with their congratulations.

‘Amazing news ❤,’ wrote Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, while Rochelle’s telly colleague Ruth Langsford added, ‘WONDERFUL news! Congratulations! 🎉🎉🎉🎉.’

‘Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeah baby Humes soon come ❤️,’ chipped in Marvin’s former JLS band mate Aston Merrygold, while fellow mummy Stacey Solomon continued, ‘😭😭😭😭😭😭 So excited 😬😬😬.’

Rochelle also shared a super cute snapshot of her daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three, enjoying an Easter egg hunt with their dad in the garden.

In the photo, the little girls can be seen sporting bunny ears and clutching festive Easter baskets while grinning for the camera.

‘A very special Easter with my bunnies 🐰 #luckymama Happy Easter everybody 🐣,’ Rochelle wrote beside the image.

‘Happy Easter to the Humes! 🐣🐣, commented one fan.

‘They are so beautiful ❤️,’ added another, while a third agreed, ‘Beautiful girls 😍❤️.’