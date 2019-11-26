Congratulations to Ronan Keating and wife Storm, who are expecting another baby together!

Ronan Keating appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, and excitedly announced the news. He told host Piers Morgan, “We’re pregnant, we’re having a baby.”

Piers joked with the singer, replying, “When you say ‘we’, you mean Storm’s pregnant…” to which Ronan added, “Some mornings I get up and I feel I am!”

The big news was also shared on Ronan’s Instagram account, in a sweet post, which featured their son, Cooper kissing Storm’s bump.

He wrote in his caption, ‘Another little Keating on the way ♥️’

The couple received many congratulatory messages on their big announcement.

Actor Darren Purchese wrote, ‘Awesome news @rokeating @stormykeating perfect Christmas present ❤️❤️’.

Dragon’s Den star Peter Jones added, ‘Wonderful news. Many many congrats to you and Storm. Loads of love P&T xx’.

Presenter Vernon Kay also sent congratulations, writing, ‘Congratulations big guy!!!😍🔥’.

The baby will be the couple’s second child, after having Cooper in 2017. Ronan also has three children with first wife Yvonne Connolly, 20-year-old Jack, 18-year-old Missy and 13-year-old Ali.

Storm has previously revealed that she ‘always pictured’ being a mother, and had discussed the idea of having children with Ronan on their first date.

Speaking to the Loose Women panel, Storm said, “He wasn’t sure if he wanted to have more children and that was really difficult for me because I always pictured having kids of my own and I come from a really large family.

“I went away and thought about it and I had to be really honest with myself. I spoke to my mum about it. There were tears.

“I knew in my heart that I could live the rest of my life without kids but I couldn’t live without Ronan.”

Ronan and Storm Keating have been married since 2015, and recently celebrated their four year anniversary together.

Ronan Keating shared a sweet snap of the two of them, writing, ‘Happy anniversary to the love of my life. Love you Stormy !

‘Can’t believe 4 years have passed since you said I Do. Thank you for the love the courage the strength the wisdom and the support you have given me. You are the most incredible woman and you never stop always moving always challenging always questioning and most important always You.

‘You have been the glue when it’s broken and the wedge when it’s stuck. You are my best friend. I pray we get to walk not just this road but every road in every universe always.

‘Thank you baby All my love always.’