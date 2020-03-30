Ronan Keating and wife Storm welcome second child together

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm have welcomed their second child together.

The Boyzone singer took to his Instagram account to reveal that his wife Storm had given birth to the pair’s second child together.

Revealing the newborn baby’s gender and the adorable name the couple chose for their little one, Ronan shared a sweet photo with his hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers of the couple cradling their baby daughter in hospital, writing, ‘Hello world 👶 Spreading some good cheer at this time with the announcement of the safe delivery of our little girl Coco Knox Keating.

‘Calmly arrived on 27/3/20. Mama & Baba are rocking #HappyTimes #KeatingClan #BabyKeating’.

Proud mum Storm also shared the same adorable snap to her Instagram page, writing, ‘A beautiful calm birth thanks to Claire Mellon and all the wonderful team at @theportlandhosp.

‘Thank you so much for taking such great care of us ♥️ Coco Knox Keating, born 27.03.20 #myheartcouldburst #ourlittlegirl @rokeating’.

And friends and fans were thrilled for the happy parents, leaving thousands of comments congratulating the couple on their new arrival.

‘Oh wow 😍congratulations you beautiful people,’ wrote one, ‘just the sort of happy news everyone needs right now! ❤️’.

‘Congratulations guys,’ commented another. ‘Cooper is a big brother WOW!! I’m absolutely delighted for you all! Super news in a horrible time, Greatly needed ❤️❤️❤️❤️’.

‘Congrats Row,’ added another. ‘So happy for you both mate. Wishing you all the love and good health in the world’.

Others wrote, ‘What a beautiful time for you guys . So much love ✨’, ‘The best news!! Congratulations to you both 🤗🤗🤗’, ‘So happy for you all. What an amazing family😍’, ‘Congratulations to the whole family 🙏❤️ Stay safe’ and ‘Absolutely wonderful news. So happy for you all. The most perfect post to read in these crazy times 😍’.

This is the second baby for the couple, who tied the knot back in 2015.

Ronan and Storm, who announced their pregnancy back in November, are also parents to two-year-old Cooper.

Ronan also shares 21-year-old Jack, 19-year-old Missy and 14-year-old Ali with his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly.

Big congrats to the pair on their exciting news!