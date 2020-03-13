How the Royal Family are responding to the coronavirus outbreak

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Royal Family spends their days carrying out engagements and meeting different people, but with coronavirus now a global epidemic, will they be making a change?

Members of the Royal Family fill their days with important engagements and numerous meetings and appearances.

Many of their engagements and appearances have them shaking hands with world leaders, Hollywood stars and general members of the public, which could now cause a problem because of the coronavirus epidemic.

In other royal news, Meghan Markle was seen ‘in tears’ during her final engagement as a senior royal.

Members of the Royal Family fill their days with numerous engagements, meetings and appearances.

And their jam-packed outings see all of the royals, from Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, to the Cambridges and Sussexes, to the Queen and even other family members like Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex meeting hundreds of people around the world.

The family are seen shaking hands with masses of people, from world leaders to high-profile faces and even members of the general public.

But with coronavirus sweeping the globe and being officially declared as a global pandemic, people around the world are being warned to stay home, reduce unnecessary contact with groups of people and limit physical contact with others.

So will the royals shut up in the residences to try and avoid the virus? At the moment, no.

Palace aides have told Vanity Fair that the royals will go about their “business as usual” and continue to carry out their daily duties unless otherwise advised by the government.

However, following a change in conduct, the royals are now abandoning hand shaking for the moment.

Earlier this week, the Prince Charles was seen opting for the Indian greeting ‘Namaste’, where one holds their hands together and bows their head to their companion.

“It’s so instinctive for the royals to handshake so it’s a change,” said a royal source, “but it’s a case of keep calm and carry on”.

The Queen is due to visit Cheshire next week while Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are set to go on a royal tour to Cyprus and Jordan in March.

Princess Anne is supposed to be visiting Canada in May while Prince Edward and wife Countess Sophie have a number of UK engagements in their diaries.

“We’re not announcing anything beyond March,” the royal source added.

“There are other domestic engagements which will be announced in due course. At the moment it’s business as usual.”