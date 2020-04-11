Harry Potter star Rupert Grint and partner Georgia Groome expecting first child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Harry Potter star Ruper Grint and his partner Georgia Groome are expecting their first child.

The actor, best known for his role as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter series, is about to be dad!

The couple sparked pregnancy rumours when they were out and about in London.

They later confirmed the rumours, in a statement issued by his rep. It read, ‘Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time.’

Fans were taken by surprise with the news, as Rupert has kept his relationship very private.

He’s thought to have been in a relationship with Georgia – who’s also an actress – since 2011, but it wasn’t until 2018 that fans realised the two were an item.

Alongside a picture of the two, one fan wrote on Twitter a couple of years ago, ‘I was today years old when I found out Georgia from Angus, thongs and perfect snogging has been going out with Ron Weasley since 2011 ????’

But despite keeping his personal life to himself, Rupert has recently opened up about turning 30 and potentially settling down and having children.

Speaking to The Guardian, the actor said, “Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn’t feel like I’m there yet and I don’t know what the future holds.

“I’m just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens. I’d like to settle down and have kids soon.”

But could he go for a Harry Potter-inspired name once the baby is here? Well, he hasn’t completely ruled it out but Ron might not be in the cards for baby Grint.

“If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with,” he added.