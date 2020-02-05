We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Saira , 49, captioned the video clip ‘This is why I married this man,’ as it shows her husband Steve talking through the photos in the book.

He can be heard telling their two children – Zach, 11, and Amara, eight, ‘When we saw the donkey and dad lost his wallet and then we had enough money to buy a crêpe and you had two crêpes and a beer. It was a lovely walk.’

She added the caption, ‘He spends hours putting these photos of the year together – a photo book for the kids to recall memories!’

Saira interjects, ‘Explain to my lovely followers what you are doing now.’

Steve continued, ‘Every year – I usually try do this in December but I got so busy. Every year I do a photo album of the year and it’s just a collection of photos from January through to December that tries to summarise the year and I give it to the kids and write them a little letter to tell them how the year went, what they did and what they’re looking forward to in the next year.’

Saira added, ‘This was his idea eight years ago.’

Saira asks, ‘Are you the perfect daddy?’ the kids reply, ‘YES’ and Steve modestly says, ‘I used to be.’

She plays the clip to Daddy Cool a hit by Boney M. Zach says, ‘The one where I’m next to the river with my football – that’s definitely the best picture.’ Saira added, ‘Let’s find one of Amara.. I like that one where I’m trying to take the snail out.’ Steve commented, ‘Look at that face of curiosity there and there’s a scar from when mummy fell off her bike,’ as they flicked through the treasured snaps.

Saira wrote, ‘He writes a letter to them every year of their highlights. This all makes me cry.’

His letter for Zach highlights football as a big focus as he “began practising rainbow flips in the back garden after watching them on FIFA.” Plus he mentioned his golf improving and beating him on a few holes. A favourite for Steve was watching all three episodes of Stranger Things with him.

Amara was praised for her love of reading and her curiosity for asking so many questions.

He also said her swimming and hockey had improved, and that by regularly running the 5k park run, both Steve and Saira agreed, telling her, ‘We think you’re born to run!’

Saira wrote, ‘I hope they appreciate this in their days to come’ and showed snaps form the first photo book they ever did in 2011.

Such a sweet idea…