Sam Faiers just revealed some hugely exciting family news

Sam Faiers has revealed a very exciting change for her and her family.

The reality star, who shares tots Paul and Rosie with boyfriend Paul Knightley, took to social media last night to share the big news.

Alongside a sweet snapshot of Sam, Paul and their tiny brood of two posing in a big empty room, Sam explained that they had left their Hertfordshire home and moved to Surrey.

Penning a lengthy caption about the move, the former TOWIE cast member told of how the family had made it into their new home days before the UK coronavirus lockdown.

‘Hey, sorry guys I’ve been so quiet on social 🙃 we moved a few days ago before the lockdown. Goodbye Hertfordshire 😢😊 onto our next adventure and a new chapter in our lives. We made so many amazing memories in this house ❤️,’ Sam wrote.

‘We have no service, internet or sky tv 😮 lol. But we’re all good, it’s actually really refreshing having a digital detox 😘 as soon as we get it sorted I can’t wait to share our move with you ☺️.’

Lots of Sam’s loyal fans made sure to congratulate the family on the special milestone.

‘Must be so emotional moving seeing as you had darling Rosie in the Hertfordshire home. So so special. Hopefully you can go visit as some point in the future. All the best Knightleys ❤️🏡👰🎩😉,’ one wrote.

‘The best is yet to come 🏡❤️,’ added another kind fan.

Meanwhile, Sam’s older sister and Mummy Diaries co-star Billie revealed that she, her husband Greg Shepherd and their children Nellie and Arthur are set to take a similar step.

Posting a hilarious TikTok video of her and her little daughter dancing around, Billie penned, ‘The feeling when you get the keys to your NEW HOUSE 😆😂🏡🔑 ….. The excitement is REAL !!!! Follow our house renovation journey @homewiththesheps …. It’s a long road ahead … but we are excited (and a little bit scared 😆😅) Any recommendations or tips welcome 😱🤷🏼♀️🙋🏼♀️.’