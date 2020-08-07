Sarah-Jane Crawford welcomes first child with partner Brian Barry-Murphy

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sarah-Jane Crawford has welcomed her first child with partner Brian Barry-Murphy.

Taking to her Instagram page to share the lovely news with her hundreds of thousands of followers, the BBC Radio 1Xtra host confirmed that she had given birth to a baby girl with a sweet black and white photo of the little one wrapping her hand around Sarah-Jane’s finger.

With an adorable caption, she wrote alongside the photo, ‘“So tell me how do you do? Finally I meet you

‘You don’t know what I’ve been through, Waiting and wondering about you

‘I had a dream my trip would end up at you, And now I know paradise” 🎵 ❤️ She’s here 👑’.

Friends and fans were thrilled for the star, with the post raking up hundreds of likes and thousands of comments in just a few hours.

‘🙏🏽❤️❤️ Best thing in the world xx,’ wrote Britain’s Got Talent star Ashley Banjo, while The Only Way Is Essex stars Amy Child and Megan McKenna commented, ‘Congratulations my darling xxx 💗💗’ and ‘Ahhhhh Sarah congratulations! 💗💗💗’.

Others added, ‘Congratulations!! Welcome to the club!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️’, ‘Incredible 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾. Congratulations to you and yours 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾’, ‘My heart is full ❤️ congrats xxxx’, ‘Congratulations my love!!! Welcome to motherhood!!! ❤️❤️❤️’ and ‘Yesssssssssss congratulations to you both hope everyone is healthy and well! Look forward to meeting her soon ❤️❤️❤️’.

The new mum and her football manager partner Brian opened up to HELLO! about their new arrival, saying, “After experiencing a loss last year, finally bringing a life into this world was the most incredible moment ever. It felt so miraculous and Brian and I are over the moon”.

Sarah-Jane also spoke to the publication when she announced her pregnancy back in in May, saying at the time, “We are both over the moon. We found out just before Christmas. It was an incredible present.”

Big congrats to the pair on their super exciting news!