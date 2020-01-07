Sarah-Jane Mee has announced two big pieces of news!

The Sky News presenter opened up in an interview with HELLO! Magazine, revealing that she and boyfriend Ben Richardson have got engaged.

And that’s not the only exciting news she had.

Sarah-Jane revealed that she and new fiancé Ben are also expecting their first child together!

“It’s going to be our best year yet,’ said Sarah-Jane, who is currently 16 weeks pregnant,’ while dad-to-be Ben added, “Our feet haven’t touched the ground yet, we are very excited”.

Sarah-Jane presents Sky News’ The Sarah-Jane Mee Show and took over on the news channel from This Morning’s Eamonn Holmes 11 years ago.

Speaking of her relationship with Ben, the bride-to-be said, “There is no one else I would rather spend time with.

“It’s so nice to rush home from work because you want to get home to see someone and I have never felt that. It’s amazing. We are best friends… and everything else”.

The expectant mum also opened up about her pregnancy, saying, “I have been very open in the past about not wanting to have children on my own; I only wanted to have them with someone but I had not met that person.

“It wasn’t until I met Ben that I thought he was completely the person I want to have children with. It was an absolute no-brainer.”

Ben popped the question to the TV host just a few days before Christmas after the pair had been seeing each other for 16 months.

They met back in 2018 after being introduced by mutual friend Autumn Phillips, the wife of the Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips.

Ben admitted his anxiety to pop the question, as their engagement night kicked off rather oddly when they attended Piers Morgan’s Christmas party.

“Because I knew this was going to happen, I was a little bit on edge when we got to Piers’s party,” Ben admitted.

“I just wanted to be proposing and I was in this room with Gary Lineker and James Blunt and Holly Willoughby… it was very surreal.”

Big congrats to the pair on their two bits of exciting news!