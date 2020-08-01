Scandal star Katie Lowes expecting second child with husband

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Scandal star Katie Lowes has revealed that she is expecting her second child.

The Scandal actress took to her Instagram account to announce the exciting news to her thousands of followers with a sweet photo.

Katie, who played Quinn Perkins throughout the hit Shonda Rhimes show’s seven-series run, shared a lovely screenshot to her Instagram page showing her holding up a stream of scan printouts as she video called her husband to show him.

‘We want to share some good news!’ she wrote alongside the photo. ‘Baby #2 coming November 2020. 👶🏻 Adam, Albee, and I are so excited! ❤️❤️❤️+❤️’.

Friends and fans were thrilled for the actress, with the post raking up thousands of likes and comments in just a few hours.

‘BEST NEWS EVER 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰,’ wrote Scandal co-star Kerry Washington, who played the show’s protagonist Olivia Pope, while co-star Tony Goldwyn added, ‘YAAAAY!!! ❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉🎉’.

Hollywood star Gabrielle Union commented, ‘💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛’, and How To Get Away With Murder’s Karla’s Souza, who just recently welcomed her own second child, gushed, ‘Katieeeeeeeee!!!!! Glorious news! We can now share our new experiences with baby #2! 🎈🍾🔥❤️ So happy for you and Adam and Albee!’.

Others added, ‘That’s lovely ❤️ we all need more good news 🙏. Congratulations’, ‘Such wonderful news!!! Congratulations to you, Adam, and Albee! 💗’ and one Scandal fan wrote, ‘@ktqlowes Aww a new lil Gladiator!! Congratulations to you, @shappyshaps and big brother Albee!!’.

This will be the second baby for Katie and actor husband Adam Shapiro, who tied the knot back in 2012.

The couple are already parents to two-year-old Albee, who they welcomed back in October 2017.

Katie starred as a main character in all seven seasons of Scandal, while she is also set to appear in a new Netflix show, Inventing Anna.

She also hosts parenting podcast Katie’s Crib which is now in it’s third series.

Big congratulations to the whole family on their exciting news!