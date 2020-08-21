We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re looking to book a summer holiday this year, there’s now one more thing to bear in mind: whether you have to self isolate when you return to the UK.

It’s a question that was largely debated when the government first proposed the idea of travel corridors earlier in the year, to allow countries to make agreements between them about when tourists would have to self-isolate, in order to kickstart the travel industry.

A list of 60 countries was announced by the government on July 10 – with popular holiday destinations like Spain, France and Greece all on the no-quarantine list. Countries like Sweden and Portugal were excluded, however, due to the worries around the quarantining measures and rise in cases in the countries.

But now the list has changed and as more information around the topic grows, many keen travellers are wondering, ‘when do I have to self-isolate?’. All your questions answered…

When should you self-isolate?

If you have returned to the UK from one of the countries not on the quarantine-free list, as updated by the government, then you have to self isolate for two weeks.

This is regardless of whether you travelled to the country by plane, ferry, train or car, etc.

You definitely have to quarantine if you stopped off and you or other passengers got off the mode of transport, mixed with other people (at a service station, etc), and then got back on again.

It’s also possible that you have to self-isolate if you just passed through a country that’s not on the quarantine exempt list.

Luxembourg was one of the first countries to be removed from the quarantine-free list, followed by Spain on July 27 and Andorra, The Bahamas and Belgium on August 8. From Saturday August 15, those returning from France, Aruba, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands and Turks and Caicos Islands have to quarantine for two weeks upon their arrival back into the UK.

As of Saturday August 22, more changes were made to the quarantine free list. Croatia and Austria have been taken off and Portugal, previously not on the list due to a rise in cases in the country in early July, has now been made exempt.

Czech Republic, Jamaica and Switzerland have become the latest countries to be removed from the list and starting from Saturday August 29, all those returning from these places will have to quarantine for two weeks.

Upon making the announcement, Transport Secretary Grant Schapps said, “As with all air bridge countries, please be aware that things can change quickly. Only travel if you are content to unexpectedly 14-day quarantine if required”.

This means that Croatia, France and Spain, just three of the UK’s top holiday destinations have been taken off the quarantine-free list and travellers have to self-isolate for two weeks on their return.

But there are plenty of countries, such as Portugal, where you don’t have to self isolate….

Quarantine list UK: These are the countries where you do not have to self-isolate on your return

Akrotiri and Dhekelia

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

Barbados

Bermuda

Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

Brunei

Cayman Islands

The Channel Islands

Cuba

Curacao

Cyprus

Denmark

Dominica

Estonia

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Fiji

Finland

French Polynesia

Gibraltar

Germany

Greece

Greenland

Grenada

Guadeloupe

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

The Isle of Man

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Macao (Macau)

Malaysia

Mauritius

Montserrat

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Norway

Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands

Poland

Portugal

Reunion

San Marino

Seychelles

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

St Bathelemy

St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Pierre and Miquelon

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Taiwan

Turkey

Vietnam

However, if you are returning from one of these places on the quarantine-free list and you or anyone in your household experience the symptoms of coronavirus, then it’s important that you still stay at home and self-isolate. You can also take a test to find out if you have the virus.

Is Spain still on the quarantine list?

For those looking to go to Spain this summer, the government has advised that on return you have to quarantine for two weeks.

This follows a significant rise in cases in the regions of Aragon, Navarra and Catalonia, which includes popular destinations for tourists like Zaragoza, Pamplona and Barcelona.

If you do travel to Spain, you will also have to follow three requirements:

Provide the Spanish Ministry of Health with contact information and any history of exposure to coronavirus in the 48 hours before travel.

A temperature check.

You have to undergo a visual health assessment, which could include a Covid-19 test.

Is Greece on the UK quarantine list?

Aside from France and Spain, Greece is one of the UK’s most popular holiday destinations. So travellers will be pleased to hear that for the moment, those looking to book a holiday to Greece can do so without having to worry about quarantining on their return to the UK.

However, the country is subject to entry restrictions. To go on holiday in Greece, you must complete a Passsenger Locator Form (PLF) at least 24 hours before travel.

From August 17, anyone coming into Greece via any land border in the country will have to give a negative coronavirus test result. The test has to be conducted in the country you departed from and provided within 72 hours of passenger arrival into Greece.

Is France on the UK quarantine list?

On August 13, it was announced by the UK government that those coming back from trips to anywhere in France would have to self-isolate, which means that France is no longer on the list of countries exempt from qurantine.

The quarantine for those returning from France began on Saturday August 15 at 4am and will continue until ministers advice that it’s safe enough.

The announcement came as France’s prime minister recognised that the country’s infection numbers were going “the wrong way” and informed the UK that France would be taking “reciprocal measures”.

This could mean that those entering France from the UK will also have to quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival into the country.

Is Italy on the quarantine list?

Holidaymakers looking to head to Italy for some sun will be pleased to hear that, for the moment, Italy is on the quarantine-free list. This means that as of August 14, those looking to travel to Italy will not have to quarantine for two weeks upon their arrival back into the UK.

However, the quarantine-free list is subject to change and as we have seen over the past couple of weeks, many popular destinations for tourists have been added to the list and visitors have been forced to quarantine.

While Italy may be quarantine-free for now, others such as Spain, France and Malta have been taken off the list.

How does quarantine work in the UK?

The quarantine rules for those returning from countries not on the quarantine-free list were set out by the government and are similar to those imposed in the UK during lockdown.

When you arrive back into the UK, you are not allowed to:

Stop off anywhere on your journey to the place where you’ll be self isolating and if possible, you should use private transport means to get there.

Have visitors to your accommodation, unless they are providing essential care.

Share facilities with others in your accommodation, i.e. if you quarantine in a hotel, you should not go to the bar or restaurant.

Leave your accommodation to go to work, school, public spaces.

Leave your accommodation to go shopping. You should have shopping delivered to the place where you’re quarantining, or it should be dropped off by a friend or relative.

Leave your accommodation to walk your dog, or for any other reason unless it’s a medical emergency.

If you don’t follow the quarantine rules on your return to the UK, you can be fined up to £1,000 in England and Wales.

A fine will also apply if you give inaccurate information or don’t update your contact details if you move to another location during the quarantine period, which will be up to £3,200 in England and £1,920 in Wales.

In Scotland, the fine is set at £480 if you don’t follow the quarantine rules and in Northern Ireland, you can be fined £60 if you don’t provide contact details and £1,000 if you leave your quarantine location without a good excuse.

Which countries are in lockdown?

Although the skies have opened up for many countries around the world, there are some that are now struggling with a new rise in cases and have gone back into some form of lockdown. This includes countries like New Zealand, South Korea, Italy and some parts of the UK.

While there has not been a total lockdown enforced, as there was in March for most of the world, but some new safety measures and restrictions have been put in place.

New Zealand is experiencing the first significant rise in cases after 102 days with no positive cases of coronavirus in the country. Residents in the city of Auckland are currently in a stage three level lockdown and are only allowed to leave their homes for essentials.

Following a rise in cases, South Korea has ordered all nightclubs, churches and buffet restaurants to close their doors. Sports events can no longer have fans present, with ticket sales prohibited. Although schools reopened in early June across the country, those students in Seoul have gone back to remote learning.

Italy is much the same, after a rise in cases saw the country introduce some lockdown measures for the first time after the country reopened. Nightclubs have closed and those going to bars and restaurants are now required to wear face masks.

However in all of the countries enforcing new measures, there has been no confirmation from the government of a complete lockdown.