Singer Sia announced that she adopted two sons last year.

The Cheap Thrills hitmaker revealed to a radio station that she became a parent last year after adopting two teenage boys who were in the foster system.

“I actually adopted two sons last year,” Sia, whose real name is Sia Furler told SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up.

“They were both 18 — they’re both 19 years old now,” she continued, explaining that she made the move because the boys “were ageing out of the foster care system”.

“Yeah, and I love them,” added the now mum-of-two.

After being asked how the two boys were fairing during the coronavirus lockdown, the Breathe Me singer said, “They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other.

“But they’re both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful,” she added. “They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them”.

The singer actually let slip back in January that she had adopted a son, but didn’t give any further details on when she made the move or how old the son was – so it was a surprise when she confirmed it a double adoption!

Revealing the news in an interview with GQ, the Australian artist let slip that she had sent a message to music producer Diplo telling him that she had “decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son”.

It comes after Sia divorced from her ex-husband filmmaker Erik Landers Lang back in 2016 after being married for two years.

The couple revealed that they would be separating in a joint statement that read, ‘After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple. We are, however, dedicated to remaining friends.’

Congrats to the singer on becoming a mum-of-two!