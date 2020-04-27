We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sky News presenter Sarah-Jane Mee has revealed she is changing her birth plans to have her baby at home, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The newsreader was meant to be giving birth in the hospital, but has now said she doesn’t want to go in in case the restrictions mean she can’t have her fiance Ben Richardson with her.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Sarah-Jane said: “I don’t want to be walking into hospital on my own to have this baby, so I am considering a home birth.

“I have an amazing midwife and I’ve been using this incredible hypnobirthing teacher caller Katharine Graves, and they have been getting my head together.”

She continued: “I had never considered it before but, because of everything that’s going on, it makes me feel more relaxed to think about having the baby at home, rather than Ben not being able to come into the ward until the very final moment.

“I think my plan A now is a home birth.”

Sarah-Jane said she’s had a good pregnancy with no complications, but her “life literally changed in a couple of minutes” when Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lockdown and put pregnant women in the vulnerable category.

However, she’s “trying to find the positives” and confessed heading outside for her daily walk has helped her keep sane, as well as getting the chance to spend more time with Ben.

Sarah-Jane said: “I have been concentrating on that and it has really helped.

“We have spent quality time together, when else would we go for an hour’s walk together every day?

“It’s weird but we’re also finding the beauty in it: the Thames has never been so still, there are ducks and you can hear birdsong. It’s really calm and really nice.”