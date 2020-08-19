We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

While 2020 really hasn’t been a great year for those with a wedding plan, we’re looking forward to next year when tying the knot will (hopefully) be back on the schedule.

Of course, one of the biggest parts of a couple’s big day is the first dance and choosing the perfect romantic track for that special moment can be a tough decision.

Luckily, the most popular wedding songs have been narrowed down in a definitive list – based on user-created playlists on Spotify.

Thanks to the team at Jewellery Box, you can take some inspiration from this list of super sweet records – or totally avoid them if you want to stray from what’s trending.

It goes without saying that some romantic classics have made the list. Christina Perri’s gorgeous hit ‘A Thousand Years’ tops the playlist, while Adele’s ‘Make You Feel My Love’ is at number five.

Meanwhile, Michael Buble’s soulful track ‘Everything’ made the list in spot number ten and, of course, Elvis Presley’s classic ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ is in the ranking too.

‘At Last’ by Etta James is among the favourites and so is ‘Marry You’ by Bruno Mars – duh.

Here’s the top ten songs from the list to give you some wedding day inspo…