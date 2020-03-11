We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Stacey Solomon has put her creative skills into action to rustle up last minute fancy dress costume before her son went to school after she failed to read the school newsletter.

The 30-year-old has been busy juggling motherhood with work and like many parents have probably done themselves, Stacey admitted not reading the school newsletter informing her that her son needed a fancy dress outfit.

Stacey, who is mum to sons Zach, 11, Leighton, seven and Rex, nine months, shared her quick-make mission with her Instagram followers, and captioned it, ‘I need to start reading the school newsletters. When your seven year old says “oh mum it’s Stone Age day today so I need a Stone Age costume” when you’ve got one hour before they leave for school…

But after a raid of her son’s wardrobe, and boyfriend Joe’s, plus stationary from a craft box, Stacey cobbled together a cave man and it’s incredible.

She wrote, ‘Well it’s not perfect but he’s happy Caveman pickle’ as she shared an image of middle son Leighton.

How did Stacey Solomon make the fancy dress costume?

She detailed how she’s made the creation by writing, ‘Drew on the spots, cut up the t-shirt and shorts and stole the fur from Joe’s coat hood to safety pin on top. Stick is one he found yesterday on the way home from school.’

She’s known for her tap to tidy but it looks like she could easily make a living knocking up quick, low-cost, fancy dress fixes for other parents.

It’s not yet know whether Joe’s realised his fur trim is missing from his jacket but after winning Dancing On Ice at the weekend, we’re sure he won’t mind.

Stacey previously gushed about how proud she was of him. She uploaded a group family snap and captioned it, ‘Bunnndddllleeee…. We finally have him back. We’ve missed you sooooo much but it was ALL worth it… Me and all of our boys are so proud of you and so lucky to have a role model in our lives to show us that if you give something you care about absolutely EVERYTHING you’ve got and work as hard as you can you can achieve the impossible…’