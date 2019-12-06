For many of us, the festive season is all about spending time with family and those we love. But Stacey Solomon’s sweet family Christmas card has sparked debate on social media.

Stacey Solomon shared her first family Christmas card on Instagram, where she, Joe and her three sons Zachery, Leighton and Rex got dolled up for the occasion.

Her caption read, ‘Our first Christmas Card ✨ So cheesy I know but I can’t help it… it makes me sooooooo happy. I can’t wait to write them. I’ll treasure it forever… 😍 Happy Thursday 🖤

‘P.S If anyone’s thinking Joes head looks a bit out of sorts it’s because (I’m not joking when I say) my dad literally had to add Joe into this picture because he’s been away working so much, the day that we took it he was held back for training and didn’t make it home on time and these boys aren’t putting a suit on more than once! 😂 I love it though! 😂 I might start photoshopping him into all the family pictures 😂😂😂😂😂’

But it wasn’t the Photoshopping that caused controversy amongst fans. Many people asked the star why Joe’s son Harry, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous, wasn’t in the photograph with them.

Stacey addressed these comments in an Instagram story, where she told fans, “I’ve got loads of comments, and I get these comments quite a lot asking about all of our children in my photos.

She added, “Unfortunately, it’s not something I am able to do otherwise I would do it all the time. All the kids are a massive part of our lives, we love them all equally and adore them.”

Stacey also spoke about having a blended family, addressing what goes on outside of social media. She said, “Behind-the-scenes, they are very much in every stocking, in every book and photo. But publically, it’s not something I can do and I have totally respected that. You know we respect everyone’s wishes.

“We’re a blended family and sometimes that’s a bit more complicated than it seems – I don’t know if that’s the best way to explain it but I just thought [I would since] so many people are asking.”

One follower defended Stacey, saying, ‘I don’t think Stacey is doing it to leave Harry out, his mother may not want her to post pictures on social media and she is respecting that.’