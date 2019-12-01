Stacey Solomon revealed on Loose Women how super protective she was of her third child Rex after he was born.

Stacey Solomon ‘wouldn’t let anyone near him’ – even her partner and Rex’s dad, Joe Swash.

The mum-of-three admits she had a ‘lioness’ approach to parenting, revealing: “I did go a little bit, I’m not going to say crazy, I’m going to say warranted,” she said on Loose Women.

“I went lioness, it was all necessary, or at least I believed it was necessary at the time.”

Stacey continued on the show, “It was imperative for me at that point, after I had Rex I felt like – also because he was a little bit early, and he was tiny and he struggled to feed, I just didn’t want anything to harm him and this overwhelming sense of needing to protect him just took over my life.”

Turning to Joe, she said: “Nobody was allowed near him, including you, and that wasn’t anything against you, but I just struggled. I didn’t want anyone kissing him, I didn’t want any germs going near him…”

The 30-year-old has two other children, 11-year-old Zachary and eight-year-old Leighton, from previous relationships. Stacey has previously defended her “alternative family” on social media, calling negative opinions ‘unhelpful’.

‘It’s always hard to split them up, but it’s so important for them to spend special time and make memories with the rest of their families,’ she wrote on Instagram.

‘Recently I’ve experienced people having a lot to say about alternative family set ups. So I thought I’d just say this… No matter what negative, unhelpful things people may say or think, ignore it because they’re wrong.

‘Don’t ever let it get you down. It doesn’t define you or your family. The boys’ brotherly bond is just as strong as any other regardless of our set up -and the decisions I’ve made have made us stronger as a family.’