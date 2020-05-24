Stacey Solomon shares adorable photos of Rex on his first birthday

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Stacey Solomon's youngest son turned one on Saturday, and the star shared a sweet tribute on Instagram.

Stacey Solomon celebrated Rex’s first birthday in lockdown, and revealed she couldn’t believe how fast he’d grown.

In an Instagram post, Stacey reflected on her first year with Rex alongside three pictures of his birthday celebrations.

Despite being in lockdown, it seems like Rex had a brilliant time on his first birthday as he’s beaming and surrounded by plenty of sweet treats!

It looks like Rex enjoyed a jungle themed birthday as he’s seen posing with a toy lion, toy snake and plenty of green, white and brown balloons. How adorable!

Another photo saw him posing with big brothers Leighton and Zachary, who joined in the birthday celebrations.

Stacey’s lengthy caption paid tribute to her son, where she wrote, ‘Happy Birthday Pickle 🌿 One whole year of our little pickle. 😭 How has the time passed by so quickly? How did you get so big all of a sudden? And how did we get so lucky to be blessed with your soul?

‘Pickle you will never know how much happiness you bring to us & so many and how loved you are. You really are a beaming ray of sunshine in our lives and It feels like you’ve always been here 🥺 Thank you for this wonderful year. For bringing so much joy into our lives. For making us smile EVERY day no matter what is happening in the world.

‘We love you so much with all of our hearts and souls. Rex Toby Francis Swash, our love, our light, our pickle.’

Stacey ended her caption by thanking friends, family and fans for all of Rex’s birthday messages.

She wrote, ‘P.S All of Your birthday messages, stories & posts are overwhelmingly beautiful I’ve just sat down to read them and I can’t stop crying. Thank you 🤍 I honestly Love you all to the moon and stars and back again. 🤍’

Rex has stolen the hearts of fans all over the country, even making his first proper TV appearance on Loose Women last year.

Happy first birthday Rex, we hope you had a great day!