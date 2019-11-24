Stacey Solomon has shared a candid message about baby son Rex.

The Loose Women panellist took to her Instagram account to share the sweet tribute to little Rex in honour of his six-month birthday.

The proud mum posted an adorable snap of her and partner Joe Swash cuddling son Rex with her two and a half million followers.

Stacey got emotional in her candid caption, writing, ‘Happy 6 months pickle 🧡 I honestly couldn’t believe it, when I saw the date today and realised Rex is 6 months old today. 😭

‘It’s flown by. It feels like only minutes have passed, but also as though Hes always been here.

‘It’s been an emotional, exhausting, incredible, 6months,’ Stacey continued. ‘Rex we love you to the moon and stars and back again.

‘I pray that you’ve loved coming into our world as much as we’ve adored you coming into ours. 🧡 23/11/2019 🧡

‘I’m off to scroll through more old pictures from when Rex was born and cry myself through the night 😂😂😂’.

Fans loved the adorable post with it receiving over 200,000 likes and hundreds of comments in just one day.

This major event comes just one week after little Rex hit another milestone.

Proud mum Stacey revealed to fans last week that the six-month-old had learnt to swim!

‘💦 My under water pickle 💦,’ wrote Stacey in a sweet post, alongside amazing snaps of the little one underwater.

‘Last week Rex completed stage one of his swimming lessons so today we got to celebrate and take some underwater pictures! They’re incredible I’ve never seen anything like them 😍

‘Rex we are so so proud of you. Your brothers LOVED seeing you splash and swim today and they can’t wait till you’re in the pool playing bulldog and water polo with them!

‘We love you to the moon and back Rexy bum! WELL DONE 🏆’.

We wonder what the little one will learn to do next!