Loose Women’s Stacey Solomon shared a sweet tribute to partner Joe Swash recently, where she revealed a very unique gift that he’d given her.

Taking to Instagram, Stacey Solomon shared a sweet selfie where she gushed about their relationship.

Stacey wrote, ‘One day someone will walk into your life and make you realise why it never worked out with anyone else 💖 I love being silly with you @realjoeswashy 😍’

She added, ‘Sometimes we are like passing ships and forget what it’s like to be us, tonight was a lovely reminder… Also he came home from training with a battery organiser for me and I’ve never fancied him so much 😂 hope you’re all having a lovely Tuesday, love you🖤’

As well as complimenting the couple on their adorable relationship, many fans were intrigued about the battery organiser that Stacey mentioned. It seemed like the perfect gift for her as she loves keeping things neat and tidy!

One wrote, ‘A battery organiser?!?! How did I not know this existed until now?! Off to amazon I go.’

Another said, ‘Just love you two ❤️ and the battery organiser 🤣🤣’

And a third added, ‘Love this 😂 @realjoeswashy you’re an old romantic aren’t you, a battery organiser for the woman who loves rearranging eh @staceysolomon 👌’

If this is the first time you’ve heard of a battery organiser and you suddenly need one in your life, you can get a great one from Amazon! It might not be the exact one Stacey Solomon has, but it does what it says on the tin.

SHOP NOW COMECASE Hard Battery Organizer Storage Box Compact space great way for organize - This battery case neatly holds the batteries snugly in place within the foam pre-cut slots and keeps the contact ends from contacting each other, Great way to organize your batteries easy for you to find whatever battery you looking for quickly.

The COMECASE Hard Battery Organizer Storage Box holds a whopping 148 batteries, so you’ll never be without if you have an electronic related emergency.

It’s available for £21.99 and it’s an Amazon’s Choice product, receiving an average of 4.5 stars from customers who’d tried it for themselves.

Better yet, it’s free delivery!

Will you be buying the battery organiser you never knew you needed? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!