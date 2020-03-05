This Strictly Come Dancing couple are expecting a baby

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Strictly Come Dancing stars Darren Bennett and Lilia Kopylova are expecting a child.

The professional dancing duo took to social media yesterday to confirm the lovely news with a super sweet post, confirming they are to welcome a daughter.

The telly stars, who are famed for boogying on the BBC One dance contest, have been married ever since 1999 and already share one five-year-old daughter called Valentina.

Sharing a cute photo of their little one posing beside her mummy’s tummy, Lilia shared the news, writing, ‘Over the moon to announce baby sister for Valentina is due to arrive September 2020! 💕💕 #pregnant #babygirl #babysister #sisterlove #daughter #newlife #family #newbaby #growingfamily #love.’

Of course, loads of fans of the family took to the comment section to send their kind words.

‘Huge congratulations both what fantastic news ❤️❤️❤️💙,’ one wrote.

‘Such wonderful news. Congratulations to you all 💓,’ added another.

‘Sooooooooo happy for you @liliakopylova1 @dwtsdarrenbennett 💕💕,’ chipped in a third.

Meanwhile, Darren shared his own post, confirming the growing baby’s gender and praising his wife, penning, ‘So this is happening!!! 👶🏻We are over the moon to announce a baby sister for Valentina!! 💓

‘After a very long journey Lilia and I expecting another baby early September 2020!! Can’t tell you how proud I am of Lilia……. her strength, courage and perseverance to expand our family……. love always.’

Darren and Lilia are clearly very proud parents and recently celebrated Velentina’s 5th birthday, posting lots of cute photos to mark the occasion.

In one, their little girl can be seen grinning in her school uniform infront of a huge rainbow coloured ‘5’ balloon.

‘5 today!!! 😍 Happy Birthday to our beautiful little girl. Xxxx 🎁🎊🎉🎂,’ her doting dad wrote beside the pic.