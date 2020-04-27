Strictly Come Dancing pro Iveta Lukosiute has welcomed her second baby

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Congratulations are in order for Strictly Come Dancing's Iveta Lukosiute, who welcomed her second baby on Saturday.

Iveta Lukosiute took to Instagram to reveal that she and husband Jenya Raytses have welcomed a baby girl.

She shared two photos of her cradling her newborn, and one of husband Jenya holding their daughter for the first time.

Iveta’s Instagram caption read, ‘Our angel has arrived 4/25/20 👼 Meet Ilana Raytses 😀’

Fans were quick to congratulate the former Strictly professional on her new arrival.

One wrote, ‘Congratulations! She is absolutely perfect ❤️’

Another added, ‘There’s nothing like a little girl, you are going to have so much fun! ❤️❤️’

A third wrote, ‘Congrats, happy birthday beautiful girl ❤️🍸🍾’

And a fourth added, ‘She’s perfect !!!! Congratulations to your beautiful family 🎊’

Ilana joins big brother Vidas, who is three-years-old. He frequently appears in Iveta’s Instagram updates, including one where he accompanied his mum to work.

She wrote, ‘So lucky to have my son around me even when I work ❤️’

The sweet photographs showed Iveta looking glamorous in a floor length dress, alongside Vidas who wore a matching shirt and suit.

Vidas was named after Iveta’s brother, but we’re not sure if Ilana’s name has a special meaning for the family.

Iveta was a Strictly Come Dancing professional from 2012 – 2015. She has partnered with Johnny Ball, Mark Benton and Thom Evans in the popular series.

Despite choosing not to continue on the show, Iveta had a great experience working on the dancing competition.

At the time, she revealed, “I really enjoyed my experience on Strictly Come Dancing!

“I love everything about the show, dancers, judges, BBC, celebrities, fans… all of it was a pleasure to be part of this wonderful show!”

Huge congratulations to the family on their new addition!