Sue Radford shares sweet update about 22nd baby Heidie

Sue Radford welcomed her 22nd child on 3rd April.

Sue Radford of Britain’s Biggest Family shared a sweet update about baby Heidie on Friday.

Heidie is Sue’s 22nd baby with husband Noel, and the most recent addition to the Radford family.

The mum revealed that her youngest daughter has been smiling since she was just four weeks old.

This is earlier than any of her other children!

Sue shared a sweet photo of Bonnie and Heidie, as well as a picture of Heidie smiling by herself.

Her caption read, ‘Oh my heart look at little Bon Bon kissing Heidie’s hand’

One follower wrote, ‘Beautiful Sue… And Heidie is such a smiley baby.. Did Bonnie smile this young.. Adorable beautiful babies’

And Sue replied saying, ‘thank you and no she didn’t Heidie has been smiling since just before she was 4 weeks which is the earliest any of ours have smiled.’

Sue managed to capture her youngest daughter’s first smile at four weeks old, and she shared the special moment to the family’s Instagram.

Sue wrote, ‘I managed to catch Heidie’s first smile on camera last night 💖🥰’

In a recent update, Sue Radford has revealed that she is “100 per cent” done when it comes to having more children.

Answering a Q&A on the family’s YouTube channel, she said, “Every other question asked is, will you be having another baby and the answer to that is no!

“Definitely no more – we are 100 per cent done. Done, done, done.”

But there’ll be a new addition to the family soon, as Sue’s daughter Millie announced her pregnancy.

Millie is due in September and recently announced the baby’s name in a sweet Instagram post.

We can’t wait to learn more about the newest addition to the family!