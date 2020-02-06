Sugababes’ Amelle Berrabah reveals her mum has sadly passed away

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sugababes’ star Amelle Berrabah has sadly announced her mum has passed away.

The singer shared news of her tragic loss with a sweet tribute to her mum on Instagram – a series of pictures of her, alongside a caption in Arabic, which roughly translates to ‘I will see you and my father in paradise, God willing’.

Her rep also confirmed the sad news to The Sun, saying, “We can confirm our client Amelle sadly lost her mum last week.

“Amelle was very close to her mother and asks for privacy at this time.

“This is a very hard time for Amelle and she thanks everyone who has sent their wishes.”

Fans of the singer were also quick to send their condolences, with one writing in the comments section, ‘I’m so sorry Amelle. Lots of love to you xx’.

Another said, ‘Terribly sorry by this news. Sending love and healing.’

A third added, ‘Nothing at all can prepare you for this….You will be given the strength you need from above….. thoughts are with you.’

Amelle was very close to her mum and has publicly spoken about the importance of family before. While on Good Morning Britain to discuss Prince Harry spending Christmas in the US, she said, “For me it’s about family it’s the one time of the year where people should make the effort to be with each other. I just want to see my family, I want to see my mum.”

The sad news also comes soon after it was reported that Amelle has split from her husband Marcio.

The pair got married on October 17, 2014 and share 18-month-old daughter Amirah.

According to the Mirror Online, the couple have filled for divorce, and it should be finalised in around 15 weeks.

A source said, “It is a very tough time for them both but their main concern now is raising their daughter together.

“The relationship naturally came to an end and the pair became more friends in the end.”