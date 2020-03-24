We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Boris Johnson demanded that the nation stay indoors and only left the house for essential work, an hour of exercise a day, to look after the vulnerable and to go food shopping last night.

And Susanna Reid was one of many people left wanting clarification for what that meant for split families, where the parents live in two differnt homes.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, who shares three sons, Finn, Jack and Sam, with her former husband Dominic Cotton, insisted that parents should be allowed to move children between homes during the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking via video link as she’s self-isolating, Susanna said: “I think a lot of people will have questions about what lockdown means for them. I think it’s important to get clarity on what lockdown means for separated families.

“There are around 2.5 million separated families in the UK affecting four million children. I think a lot of people will ask what does this mean? Can the children go between two houses?”

Having obviously extensively looked into the government advice online, she continued: “Staying at home is the instruction from the government. Leave the house for four reasons – essential shopping, one exercise, travelling for key workers and care to help the vulnerable.

“There is a footnote saying it’s applicable to move children under-18 between their parents’ home. That I think is really important. If you need to share the care your children that’s an exception under the rules.”

However, she was shut down by Dr Hilary, who recommended that parents keep their children in one household in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He said: “It’s really clear. The less people any individual is in contact with, the less likelihood of the virus being passed on.

“The less passage between one home and another the better. If there is a medical need or someone is a key worker clearly there needs to be movement.”