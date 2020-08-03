We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Soap star Susie Amy is expecting her second child with partner Raphael Bar.

Former Hollyoaks actress Susie Amy took to her Instagram account to announce the exciting news that she is pregnant with her second baby.

The former Footballers’ Wives star shared the exciting news with her thousands of Instagram followers with a lovely photo of her enjoying some time in the outdoors and showing off her growing baby bump.

‘If there was ever a year to hide at home, eat croissants 🥐 and gain 32 pounds (so far) it’s 2020,’ she wrote alongside the sweet photo.

‘Our second baby Bar is due in the autumn 💙💗 #30weeks’.

Friends and fans were thrilled for the star, with the post raking up thousands of likes and hundreds of congratulatory comments.

‘Congratulations you beautiful blooming gorgeous girl!!!! ❤️,’ wrote TV cook Lisa Faulkner, while Made In Chelsea star Rosie Fortescue commented, ‘Oh my goodness congratulations lovely!!! 🎉’.

Others added, ‘Congrats!!!! You look amazing!!!! So happy for you! Xx ❤️❤️’, ‘Oh wow you look amazing congratulations 💖💖💖’, ‘Oh yay!!! That’s amazing news and you look gorgeous my love x’ and ‘Congratulations Susie. Such wonderful news, you look so beautiful x✨🦋✨’.

This will be the second baby for Susie, who welcomed one-year-old daughter last year in January.

Sharing an adorable photo of her cradling her newborn daughter in her hospital bed, Susie announced the lovely news, writing, ‘Our beautiful daughter Noa Liberty Jane Bar was born on the 17th January at 1.26am weighing 9 pounds 2oz.

‘We utterly adore her – super cuddles from only a few hours old 💝’.

Earlier this year, the star, who has been notoriously private surrounding her relationship with other half Raphael, shared a candid photo of her in hospital last year when she gave birth to daughter Noa.

‘A year ago this afternoon, this was me!‘ she wrote alongside the photo. ‘I can’t believe it… I was so blissfully happy – I couldn’t believe the miracle that is an epidural.

‘I wasn’t smiling for a second in the 12 hours before this photo was taken 🤣🩺❤️ #tbt #inlabour (she finally arrived the next day)‘.

Big congratulations to the whole family on the exciting news!