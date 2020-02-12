The sweet way Prince George is getting ready to become King

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George is reportedly preparing for his role as King in an adorable way. The royal is third in line to the throne.

Prince George is reportedly planning for his future role as the King of the United Kingdom and other commonwealth realms in an adorable way.

The young royal is third in line to the British throne, behind his father Prince William and his grandfather heir apparent Prince Charles.

Despite being only six years old, Prince George is preparing for his future role as King.

As third in line to the British throne, the Prince George is expected to one day ascend to the throne and take over as the King of the United Kingdom and other commonwealth realms.

Of course, there is a still a way to go, as father Prince William and grandfather and heir apparent Prince Charles are expected to take over the role before the young royal.

But it seems like the young Prince’s parents are already preparing him for the important role.

“William and Kate have already talked to George and Charlotte about their future roles,” a source told Closer magazine, “but in a child-like way so that they understand without feeling overwhelmed.

“George knows there’s something special about him and that one day he’ll be the future King of England.”

Another royal insider also revealed the sweet way in which Prince William explains the young Prince’s royal future to him.

“William talks to George about what being a royal means” a source told Us Weekly.

“He does so in a very simple manner because he doesn’t want his son to feel overwhelmed at such a young age.

“He’ll explain things as if he’s reading from a children’s storybook. So it’s fun for George.”

How adorable – Prince George’s very own fairy tale story!